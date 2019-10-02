PUNXSUTAWNEY — The seventh annual Children’s Health Fair sponsored by Lifespan Family Services is set for Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Community Center.
Everything at the event is free to the public, and is sponsored by Lifespan Family Services and AmeriHealth Caritas of Pennsylvania to promote healthy behavior in families.
The event will have food, a bounce house, balloon art, a hula hooper, and plenty of community vendors. Many of the vendors also offer a craft or game in which children may participate. Some of the entities to be represented at the event are the Drug and Alcohol Commission, Punxsutawney Christian School, and Punxsutawney Elementary School. Child Evangelism will be there with its story time booth.
“The kids and families we serve, we don’t feel there’s enough good or positive that come to them... We wanted to start the fair just to promote healthy habits and healthy behaviors not only in the kids but in the families as well,” Meri Collins, the director of foster care at Lifespan said.
Most of the activities at the event are intended to promote physical activity in children. The hula hooper who will be there this year will bring about 50 hula hoops with her to teach children how to hula, and encourage them to be active.
A trampoline will be given away during the fair. The fair will have other door prizes as well, and a Chinese auction. There will also be power wheels for children to ride.
“The big reason we connect it to health is to get kids healthy and active outside both physically and mentally,” Collins said.
Collins said the health fair is held in Punxsutawney every year because that is where the Lifespan agency was founded.