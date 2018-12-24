RIDGWAY — It’s happening again.
The annual Christmas Day Happening in Ridgway is slated for tomorrow.
Now in its 36th year, the event offers a free meal to anyone who wants somewhere to go on Christmas Day.
“The Christmas Day Happening is a community celebration. EVERYONE is welcome to come and celebrate Christmas with us,” the event’s Facebook page says. “Please come and invite your friends and family to join us.”
In addition to the meal at the Central Fire Hall on North Broad Street, volunteers will deliver meals to the homes of those who cannot attend. The event has annually served nearly 500 meals in total between in-person attendees and deliveries.
Transportation to the fire hall is also available.
And it’s all thanks to volunteers and donors who prepare, serve and deliver food, set up the fire hall and clean up after.
Beyond the food, the event offers a chance to socialize, both for those who attend with friends or family and those with nowhere to go on the holiday.
The meal starts at noon, but deliveries begin earlier.
The event is open to everyone — including children, organizers stress.
For information, contact Karen Lundin at 776-5180.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.