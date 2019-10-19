FALLS CREEK — Some 300 people attended the Laurel Mountain Winery’s annual cider pressing event this year.
The cider pressing is a family event that has been conducted by the Nordberg family for about 100 years. The family moved the cider pressing to the winery about 17 years ago, and have turned it into a major event for the business. The press they use at the event is the same one used on the farm in 1897.
Those attending the event were given an opportunity to crank the press while visiting the winery for the event. Everyone was able to taste the cider for free as well, because it had not been pasteurized yet.
The winery added vendors and games for the first time last year, according to Barbara Nordberg, owner of the winery.
“We’re trying to make it more family friendly, and get more things as we go,” Vicki Tetrick said from the winery.
The family attempts to bring local farmers and vendors together at the event. Most of the vendors have been reaching out to have products for sale at the winery and food offered in the pavilion at the event was from local entities and meant to be “Oktoberfest type” food, Tetrick said.
“When you know the person personally, you can talk about the product more,” Nordberg said.
Apples for the cider pressing are bought from Cooper Farm.
The event’s cupcake vendor incorporated wines from the winery in her cupcakes for the event. She used Groundhog Grog, a spiced apple wine, for her apple cupcake, and soaked the raisins for the carrot cake in the Ruby Red wine. She sold more than 30 dozen of the cupcakes.