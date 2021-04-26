DuBOIS — More than 125 people participated in Saturday’s 17th annual Downtown DuBois Inc. Spring Clean Up Day, according to the Beautification Committee, who organized the DuBois area tradition.
Some of the designated areas for the spring cleanup were the DuBois City Park, Juniata Lake, the downtown area from Sheetz to the end of the Sandy Bridge and Stockdale to Main streets, Main Street, DuBois Street, Parkway Drive, Beaver Drive, Hoover Avenue and Liberty Boulevard.
Teams and individuals cleaned up various items including many masks, used lottery tickets, old political signs in the waterway areas, along with the usual cigarette butts and drink bottles.
“This event is accomplished with volunteer work and everyone is welcome to participate,” according to Eddie Tate, chairman of the Downtown DuBois Inc. Beautification Committee.
This year, participants met at their assigned cleaning locations and one designated person picked up supplies and bagged breakfasts. This kept people distanced and in their already established groups.
The spring clean up is a registered event for Pick Up Pennsylvania 2021, a program of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
Downtown DuBois thanks the City of DuBois, Sandy Township and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, which hosed the downtown streets on Sunday evening.