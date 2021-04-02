DuBOIS — Organizers are preparing for the annual Downtown DuBois, Inc. Spring Clean Up Day which is less than a month away.
“Being a part of downtown DuBois for almost 25 years, I am happy to announce our 17th annual Spring Clean Up event,” said Eddie Tate, chairman of the Downtown DuBois, Inc. Beautification Committee — who are organizing this DuBois area tradition to be held on Saturday, April 24.
“This event is accomplished with volunteer work and everyone is welcome to participate,” said Tate. “We designate areas that are all friendly for spring cleanup. We are recruiting teams and individuals and would appreciate everyone’s help to keep our community looking great for the upcoming season.”
Those interested in participating can sign up as an individual, group, office, business or family and every age can participate.
Tate noted that sign-ups are different than previous years. To participate, e-mail the following information to Downtown DuBois, Inc. by April 20 to duboiscleanup@gmail.com:
- Organization name, if applicable
- Contact person name and phone number
- Number of participants
- Preferred clean up area
This year’s clean up locations will include:
- Spider Lake Complex
- DuBois City Park
- Sandy Lick Creek
- Rumbarger Cemetery
- Showers Field
- Liberty Boulevard and embankment
- Beaver Drive
- Hoover Avenue
- Juniata Lake Area
The starting area for participants has changed from prior years as well.
This year, participants will meet at their assigned cleaning locations and one designated person will pick up supplies and bagged breakfasts. This will keep people distanced and in their already established groups.
The spring clean up is a registered event for Pick Up Pennsylvania 2021, a program of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
Downtown DuBois extends a special thanks the City of DuBois, Sandy Township and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, which will hose the downtown streets on Sunday, April 25.
For questions or more information, call 814-375-4769.