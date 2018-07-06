DuBOIS — The 25th annual wing fling, a fundraiser for the DuBois Area United Way, will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the DuBois Lions’ Sky Lodge, according to the organization’s Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio.
The money raised at the wing fling is used to help the United Way agencies that assist the less fortunate of the community and help defray the cost of the annual campaign, Suplizio said.
Close to 12,000 chicken wings will be served Saturday, Suplizio said.
“Come out and enjoy the day,” said Suplizio. “We get wings donated from more than 20 DuBois area bars and restaurants.”
With a donation of $10, one can eat all the wings, hot dogs and dessert they wish in addition to soft drinks.
The annual wing fling raises approximately $7,000 annually for the United Way, said Suplizio, noting that the United Way board is happy to work at the event.
Tickets are available at the event or in advance by calling the United Way office or contacting a United Way board member, said Walsh.
