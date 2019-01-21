PENFIELD — Starting Friday evening, Jan. 18, scouts and scouters from Boy Scouts of America’s Bucktail Council converged at Camp Mountain Run for the 50th annual Polar Bear campout and Klondike Derby competition.
The first Polar Bear event was held in January of 1970. It was organized by Bob Strong of DuBois and other members of the Council executive committee and has grown into the single largest annual event of the Bucktail Council each year.
The weather forecast for the weekend was appropriately snowy and cold.
Troops registered at the Hallstrom Lodge with registrars Derek and Kaitlyn Goode, a father/daughter team from Ridgway. Campers then headed to their campsites to unpack their troop and personal gear, set up tents and tarps, get fires started and finish prepping for the much-anticipated Saturday competition.
Registration totals were 187 scouts and 74 leaders from 21 troops that made up 21 patrols. Staff members for the weekend numbered 53 and represented all five counties and surrounding areas of Bucktail Council. In a reprised role, Ryan Sayers of Clearfield chaired this year’s event.
Saturday morning, after preparing a hot meal to start the day, scouts headed to the front lawn of the Walker Center for the flag raising and opening ceremonies at 7:45 a.m. Members of Troop 35, Falls Creek, performed the raising of the colors.
The weekend’s competition started at Gilmore Lodge with a first aid problem led by Troop 199, with Joe Rupprecht in charge.
There were a total of eleven competitive stations. Each station had a maximum possible score of 25 points.
Other stations included an obstacle course dog sled race, problems in knots and lashings, fire building skills and making some popcorn over the open fire, challenges in wilderness survival, a trail lunch, moving a “radioactive isotope” to safety, testing in three areas of citizenship – United States civics, Pennsylvania civics and Boy Scout knowledge, a marksmanship competition with .22 caliber rifles, a compass/orienteering course, and testing on tree and wildlife identification.
Special events were added this year for adult scouters to celebrate the 50th anniversary. Leaders were invited to run dog sleds around the course in reverse order. Each of participating youth patrol would receive a bonus 10 points for the adult participation. The adult sleds were scored on the same 25-point basis as the scouts for comparison purposes. Adult leaders were also invited to participate in a Dutch oven cook off in the afternoon for individual honors in the main course and dessert categories, and an extra 10 points for their youth patrols.
The last event finished at 3:55 p.m., which gave the scouts just enough time to drop off their dog sleds at their campsites and head to religious services at 4:30 p.m. Protestant services were held in Stackpole Dining Hall and were led by the Rev. Ethan Shearer of Curwensville United Methodist Church. Catholic services were led by Father Mark Mastrian of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Force and held in the Walker Center. After services, scouts returned to their campsites to prepare dinner and discuss the day’s activities while looking forward to the awards ceremony and cracker barrel in the Stackpole Dining Hall at 5:30 p.m.
