PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual Jefferson County Senior Expo hosted by Cris Dush’s office drew a large crowd to the Punxsutawney First Church of God on Thursday.
The Senior Expo was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with vendors from local, county, and state agencies medical organizations, and other senior focused groups to share their resources with the community. This Expo brings all the offices and organizations to one place that seniors or their care takers might need.
This is an opportunity for all the expertise, information, and services to be in one easy access locations for seniors to have their questions answered. There were about 42 vendors at this expo, after a few had to cancel. Each exhibit table was full of pamphlets and cards that seniors could browse and take with them on the different services.
“When they ask a question or talk to somebody at one of the tables, then they bring up something else they can be redirected to someone else here in the building,” Dush said.
There were also flu shots being provided by the Punxsutawney Hometown Pharmacy. TruCare Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases were also offering free Hepatitis C tests at the expo.
This Senior Expo is the second held during the year by Dush’s office. The first is held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds during fair week, and offers many of the same vendors and tables for seniors to visit. This is the fifth year of the Senior Expo.
“The number of vendors we have has stayed pretty steady,” Dush said. “Chad Horner that’s here, when I first got in he already knew the people to contact, and Diane Welsh out of Brookville, they knew the people that they were working with, so they knew who to call when we started doing this.”
Horner is with the Western Pennsylvania Legislators, and can reach out to people even outside of Dush’s area for the event.
The ATA bus in Punxsutawney was making trips to the church throughout the morning to transport seniors to and from the center. The busiest time was at the start of the expo, with a rush of people filling the building. Horner estimates about 150 people visited the expo on Thursday.