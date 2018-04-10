SYKESVILLE — The annual Gary G. Stormer award was presented to Jennifer and Jean Roberts and the whole Roberts family for many years of run participation by the Stormer Family at Sunday’s Run or Walk For Someone Special, according to an organizer, Frank Hetrick.
The award is given in memory of Gary G. Stormer who was a dedicated advocate, supporter and volunteer for the annual Run/Walk for Someone Special.
Hetrick expressed appreciation to the Sykesville Fire Co., Sykesville Ambulance, Sykesville Police, Punxsy REACT, and the money counters from S&T Bank.
The Moola Moola mascot from S&T Bank, and Punxsutawney Phil and four members of the Inner Circle were on hand to entertain the crowd, Hetrick said.
He also expressed appreciation to the major sponsor, Commonwealth Press for providing the T-shirts and Phil Cushing for providing the sound system.
More photos from Sunday’s event can be viewed on www.jcarc.org. Also, a complete list of participants can be viewed on Runner’s High home page at www.runhigh.com.
For any unclaimed prizes, call Frank at 938-6578.
