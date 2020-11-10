DuBOIS — In preparation for the fall and winter seasons, anonymous community members from the DuBois Area School District put their knitting talents to use to provide 37 hats for students in need.
“The hats are a variety of beautiful colors, patterns, styles and sizes,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “The hats have already been distributed to our six schools to support students. We are beyond grateful for this thoughtful donation and want the donors to know how much we appreciate their efforts to assist us in keeping the children in our community warm, dry and healthy.”
Benton said students in need of a winter hat are welcome and encouraged to select a hat and wear it proudly knowing they are loved by the DASD school community.