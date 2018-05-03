DuBOIS — Another act of arson at an abandoned mobile home in the Country Place Trailer Court just off Kilmer Road in Sandy Township occurred early Wednesday morning.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, Sandy Township Police Department and Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department investigated a structure fire at 12:26 a.m. at 27 Phillips Creek Road.
The mobile home was consumed in flames by the time firefighters reached the scene, said fire Chief Steve Dunlap.
There were no injuries and the structure was a complete loss. The owner of the home is unknown.
The fire was incendiary in nature, state police said following their investigation.
Firefighters were at the scene until 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dunlap said. Firefighters from the Penfield Volunteer Fire Department assisted, along with DuBois EMS.
If any residents in the area have seen any suspicious activity or have any information, they are asked to call the state police at 814-776-6136 or Sandy Township Police at 814-371-4220.
This is the fifth fire considered to be arson in the trailer court since February.
The first was on Feb. 16, when a residence owned by Joan Cameroni, 71, 27 Time To Bid Road, and a mobile home at 19 Time To Bid Road were apparently set ablaze at 1:25 a.m.
The most recent one was on April 19 at 120 Judge Road, also an abandoned mobile home. Damage was listed at $5,000 in that fire.
