ST. MARYS — The staff at the newly-opened Anytime Fitness facility on South St. Marys Street focuses on helping members reach their health and fitness goals, said General Manager Erica Kruse.
Kruse, a Ridgway native who studied sports management and exercise science, said the facility opened Sept. 17, 2019.
Memberships were sold from June through September. The entire facility was gutted, Kruse said, after it sat empty for 15 years.
There are 4,800 Anytime Fitness locations worldwide, Kruse said, with the franchise based in Ohio, which has 22 locations. Locations were also just opened in Bradford and Warren, Pennsylvania.
“Our mission is to go into rural areas and impact lives through health and wellness,” she said.
The St. Marys location was very much a need in the area, Kruse said, since there are few fitness facilities nearby. It has attracted members from just about everywhere in Elk County, including Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Kane, Wilcox and Weedville, she said.
Since Anytime Fitness is a 24-hour facility, it benefits people from all walks of life, including factory workers who might work later shifts, Kruse adds.
Anytime Fitness’ personal training manager is Cody Anderson, and its two personal trainers are Jerod Miller and Stanley Titanski. Connie Herbstritt is the member experience manager.
Herbstritt makes sure members know how the equipment works and how to prevent injury, Kruse said. She also helps with providing monthly grocery lists and meal plans. Anderson does fitness consultations, learning about a member’s medical history, injuries and more, then creating a personalized workout based on that information.
St. Marys has been very accepting of Anytime Fitness, Kruse said, and it has been steadily busy since the opening.
It also has a “Member of the Month” program under which a client is recognized for his or her hard work.
Kruse says it is important to Anytime Fitness to stay involved in the community, attending events like Yoga in the Wilds in Ridgway and a Women’s Wellness Expo in St. Marys. It is also a drop-off location for the Guardian Angel Center in Kersey, and will be collecting canned foods and toys for CAPSEA (Citzens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse).
For more information, visit Anytime Fitness St. Marys Pennsylvania on Facebook, call 814-512-4119 or stop in at 863 S. St. Marys. St.