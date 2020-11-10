ST. MARYS — Vili and Adam Azzato, a couple with an extensive culinary and hospitality background, have extended their food truck business by opening a brick-and-mortar location at 306 State St. in St. Marys.
The couple, owners of the Anytime, Lunchtime Elk County food truck, acquired the old “Whissels” building earlier this year, a former ice cream business known by many.
Anytime, Lunchtime uses local food from Sugar Hill Farm to create burgers, sandwiches, fries, children’s meals and more.
Starting Tuesday, the business will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Vili Azzato said.
“We added soup and salads to our menu, and brought best sellers and customer favorites back,” she said.
Azzato said online ordering will also be offered very soon.
Taking over a locally iconic community building has been very exciting for the Azzatos, who were also eager to add employees to their team to share their experience and vision.
“We have three employees hired who will join us to bring the building back to life,” she said.
Updates to the building will hopefully be made next year, Azzato adds. Nov. 6 was the last day for the Anytime, Lunchtime food trailer for 2020.
“We would like to fully focus on the building,” she said.
The couple’s next priority is to bring back the ice cream early next year, Azzato said, keeping the Whissels legacy alive.
“We will be making additions to the menu after the winter season, so our customers can enjoy more new delicious sandwiches,” she said. “We are considering delivery in the near future, but we would like to adjust to the building, the new team and the business levels first.”
Visit Anytime, Lunchtime on Facebook or www.anytimelunchtime.com.