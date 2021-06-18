RICHARDSVILLE — The Appalachian Wagon Train will make its annual trek this year on the roads of Jefferson County, using Dixon Corner Country Store as the campsite for the historical event.
The train will travel using horse- or mule-drawn, steel-wheeled wagons, which pays homage back to the days when pioneers traveled west through western Pennsylvania in the 1700s to 1800s.
The train will be traveling in loops around the area surrounding Dixon Corner before returning to Dixon’s Store for the campsite. This 51st annual trek will take place beginning Sunday, June 20 to June 26.
The public is welcome at the campsite at Dixon’s, located at 10458 Richardsville Road, Brookville. Visitors can observe the wagons and horses there, as well as see some of the special activities planned for the evenings throughout the week.
Every morning at 8 a.m. the train will begin traveling in their loop for the day. Maps of the train’s path can be found for each day on the website at https://awtwagontrain.wixsite.com/home/maps
The schedule for the week is as follows:
- Sunday, the Opening Ceremonies will be held following a dinner at 5 p.m.
- Monday, beginning at 7 p.m. will be children’s games.
- Tuesday, beginning at 7 p.m. will be contests.
- Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. will be a family fun night.
- Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m. will be board and/or ball game night.
- Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. will be talent night and karaoke.
- Saturday, the train will not start traveling until 10 a.m.
- Also on Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. will be pizza night.
“Visiting the wagon train is not only a family-friendly event, but the trek is a very important family affair for many of the participants as well. Many families in the organization can count numerous generations of members, and many of the participant families will include three generations of family members on the trek,” said James Doyle of the Appalachian Wagon Train.
The first trek took place in 1970 to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the founding of Somerset County. The Appalachian Wagon Train typically travels in western Pennsylvania, starting on Father’s Day in June.
Doyle said there is expected to be 25 wagons and nearly 150 participants present for this year’s trek. Participants will also be wearing period-appropriate clothing, and will be seen in covered wagons and outriders on horseback while out on the trek.