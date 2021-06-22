RICHARDSVILLE — The Appalachian Wagon Train participants set up their campsite in a field at Dixon Corner Country Store on Sunday, preparing for the opening ceremony of what will be a weeklong event.
The store is located on Richardsville Road north of Brookville in Jefferson County.
Dick Stewart, president of the train, said this is not a typical year for the wagon train because they don’t typically stay camped in one location all week.
“This will be really the first time we’ve planned to do it this way,” Stewart said.
He explained that when this happened once before, it was because they were camped on the farm of a life member. When the train came back from their Sunday ride, he had died sitting in a chair on his porch. The group stayed camped on the farm until his funeral Thursday and carried him to the cemetery in his wagon.
The group stayed the rest of the week since they had stayed most of the week anyway. Normally they would have a couple of campsites planned, and would ride their wagons from one campsite to the next.
There are some members of the group dedicated to moving the cars and campers from one site to another as well.
“It’s nice in this area, the ride we had today was gorgeous. A lot of shaded areas and dirt roads, and that’s what we want, shade and dirt,” Stewart said.
The group is open for anyone interested in joining. Stewart said he had known about the train all his life, as it started in 1970, and he always told himself he was going to do it someday.
This will be his 21st year with the group, having finally joined them when they went from Ford City to Dayton, where he is from.
“They’re going to be in my backyard, I’d be a fool not to do this,” Stewart said. “As soon as we did it, I got hooked, and here I am.”
He had a wagon but it didn’t have a top. He fixed it up and added a top to it, and the rest is history.
If someone doesn’t have a wagon, but wants to join, there are also those who just ride horseback for the train. There used to be about 50 or more wagons and about 260 horseback riders in the train. Now they have about 17 wagons and 30 horseback riders.
Those on the train are also dressed in pioneer clothing, and try to keep their appearance as authentic as possible.
“This is quite the week, it just slows life down to three miles an hour all week long. It’s all family oriented, it’s all church oriented,” Stewart said. “For the last 21 years, it’s been a fun 21 summers.”
Since the train is staying at Dixon’s Store for the whole week, they will be riding a different loop on the roads around the store each day. Bill and Marianne McClelland made the trail map for this year because they are from the area and familiar with the roads. They will be the lead of the train.
The train is planning to start in Tionesta next year, and move to Tidioute. Those interested in joining can stop out at the campsite this week, or visit the website, https://awtwagontrain.wixsite.com/home or emailing appalachianwagontrain@gmail.com
Stewart is expecting the train to get a lot of visitors at Dixon’s, especially since they will be in the same location all week. He said he already spoke to several people who walked through Sunday morning, and the train will be eager for more people throughout the week.