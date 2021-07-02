ST MARYS — April School of Dance on Erie Avenue has been training and shaping dancers of all ages to become the best they can be for decades.
Founder April Kush, in her 40th year of teaching dance, took classes in Penfield growing up before she started assistant teaching. Kush started her own dance school in 1982.
Typically, the school has around 200 students. Jennifer Mattocks, the main instructor, also founded and heads the competition team — “Dynamic Dance Competition Company,” or DDCC.
ASOD held its most recent showcase in June, said Kush.
Kush can recall teaching “generations” of dancers over the years, with former students now bringing their children in for classes.
Dancers can participate in several styles of classes, including hip hop, musical theatre, tap and jazz, pre-dance and combo for little ones, contemporary dance, stretch/turns/jumps, ballet and tumbling, according to the ASOD website.
Besides closing for a couple of weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kush says the school still held all of its classes, as well as newly-implemented summer classes in 2020, giving participants the chance for something social and enjoyable.
Kaitlin Yankovich, majoring in dance at Slippery Rock University, has also returned to be an instructor, leading the “Frozen” themed dance class for little ones.
For some children, dance school may be the first instructional thing they partake in, says Kush. It can teach students many things, including discipline, how to work well with others, time management, paying attention to detail and being goal oriented, added Yankovich.
Dance not only is influential in several ways, says Kush, but it keeps children active and exposes them to social experiences.
Her studio is not just a place about learning dance, said Kush, but a platform for students to do and learn what they are gifted with and develop opportunities to grow.
“My goal isn’t to create good dancers, but good students,” says Kush, “for them to succeed in whatever their goal may be. These are good, positive memories for them, whether they stick with dance or not.”
Classes, generally broken down by age or grade, are fit to each student’s ability and interest level, according to the ASOD website.
“For those students who have been committed for years, the rewards are priceless; not just for them, but for the teachers as well, who help a young child to mature into a strong, confident adult,” it says.
Over Christmas, students of April School of Dance put a video together called the “Corona Collection,” comprised of short dance clips of former and current students performing in locations like St. Marys, Ridgway and Benezette. Specializing in several styles of dance, students were performing in parking lots, fields, in front of buildings and other locations, even in extreme heat and thunderstorms. Kayla Shutters played a major role in putting the video together, Kush notes.
The dance school offers everything from the DDCC competition team to the “mini” classes and adult tap and jazz classes, says Kush. The competition team typically partakes in three main competitions starting in September, around the east side of the state and in New York. The team will head to nationals in Charleston, South Carolina July 12-17 this year, with about seven dancers vying for a national title.
This is Yankovich’s first time teaching as a “dance actress,” she says, something she has been very much enjoying. She dresses for the “Frozen” character Elsa’s part, using music from the movie to interact with the girls in the dance class.
Yankovich, an ASOD alumni since 2016 and former DDCC competitor, has been trained in more than 15 years of dance, performing at The Joyce Theater in New York City, the American College Dance Association, the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in Massachusetts and others. She has a certification in jazz and modern dance teaching.
A “Princess Camp” is also being held at ASOD July 26-29, hosted by Yankovich and ASOD alumni Abigail Mosier, a member of the DDCC team who has received multiple scholarship awards and graduated from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School. She currently attends The University of the Arts.
The DDCC team will perform at St. Marys Area High School at 7 p.m. July 8 as part of a “send off to nationals” show. There is no charge to attend.
Throughout the past few decades, Kush has watched her students move on to magical things, ending up on bright-lit stages in Las Vegas, Nevada, New York City, on professional football dance teams and more. Multiple students go on to further their dance education in college or professionally, becoming teachers themselves, too, and starting their own dance companies, says Kush, passing on the valuable things they have learned.
Also important, Kush says the dancers of ASOD become like family, enjoying one another’s company outside of class, too. Reminiscing, she is grateful for all of the students touched by ASOD and the years spent in the St. Marys community.
“I’ve been very blessed to have this studio,” Kush says.
Visit www.aprilschoolofdance.com and the ASOD Facebook page for more information.