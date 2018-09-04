DuBOIS — Most of Aqua Pennsylvania Inc.’s requested $71.8 million per year rate increase for all of its water and wastewater operations is driven by capital improvements that have already been completed, including improvements for the Treasure Lake community, said President Marc Lucca.
“We’ve already invested, we’ve already spent the money,” said Lucca. “Now we’re going to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and asking for recovery of the capital expenditures plus any increase associated with labor, electric, chemicals, the things it takes the system to run on a day-to-day basis.”
The request includes a total of $21 million combined for water and wastewater improvements at Treasure Lake.
“It is possible the commission will come back and say, ‘No, ‘we don’t think for whatever reason that particular expenditure is something we’d agree with or we question,’” Lucca said. “So as a result, the increase tends to be less than what we’ve requested and that’s part of the risk that we have and part of the responsibility that we have to invest money in advance of a rate case — the expectation that the PUC will find that those expenditures were correct.”
When asked if the increased rate request includes the installation new fire hydrants to the system, Lucca said that wouldn’t necessarily be part of the rate case.
“That would be part of construction,” he said. “In the case where we would be replacing mains, we may typically replace hydrants in the same locations, where the fire marshal had asked us to install others, we would accommodate that as well. So that’s not something that’s driven by a rate case.”
The PUC has up to nine months to consider the rate request.
“I can’t say for sure but it’s probably going to be the spring of next year before any decision is made,” Donna Alston, of Aqua Pennsylvania Inc., said.
Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.4 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.