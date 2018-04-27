DuBOIS — Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. is seeking other potential locations after deciding to suspend its previous application to build a new well station in Treasure Lake.
The facility currently proposed is along Barbary Coast Court.
“We are continuing to identify and consider other potential locations for Well N23,” Aqua Director of Operations Pat Burke said.
“Once we are able to find alternative locations that can accommodate the structural and mechanical requirements of the facility, as well as the aesthetic desires of area residents, we would then review the sites with the POA (property owners association) to determine if they would consider any of them suitable,” Burke said. “If so, we would complete due diligence on those sites, and then our site analysis.”
On Feb. 15, Aqua sent a letter to the Treasure Lake Property Owners Association advising that body of the decision to request that Aqua’s application to the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors to construct the new well station be temporarily suspended to allow time for Aqua to address concerns raised by local constituents.
The current application was filed Dec. 21, 2017, and was scheduled for decision on or before March 29.
The suspension request asked that the application be acted upon by May 7.
“We have asked our engineering consultant to revisit sites that have already been reviewed and consider others that might also be worthwhile,” Burke said in a previously published Courier Express article. “We are also trying to address specific concerns expressed by local residents pertaining to making the facility blend in with the residential area wherever it is located.”
The new, modern and more efficient well station is necessary to replace the current, aging facility, which is nearing the end of its useful life, officials have said.
A public hearing regarding a request from Aqua for a modification to an existing planned residential development in Treasure Lake for a proposed water filtration plant was held Jan. 15 by the township supervisors. Although attendance was standing room only during the 2 1/2 hour hearing, no opportunity for public comment was given until the regular supervisors’ meeting that immediately followed. Several residents voiced their opposition to the location of the proposed well station at that time.
The most vocal concerns have been raised by Robert and Betsy Hooven, who live on Barbary Coast Court adjacent to the proposed location of the well station. Though they agree that the improvements are needed to improve water quality in Treasure Lake, they say the proposed location “would have a devastating effect on property values of the homes” and urged the supervisors to stop Aqua from building the well station near their home.
