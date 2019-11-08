DuBOIS — The completion of the rehabilitated wastewater plant in the Treasure Lake gated-community was celebrated Thursday during a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca and attended by area elected officials, regulators and others.
Those attending were able to tour the new $8 million complex, which previously housed two treatment plants. Aqua redesigned the facility to consolidate all treatment at the newly expanded West treatment plant. The old East plant was demolished and is now the site of a new lift station that pumps all flow from that site to the upgraded and expanded West plant for treatment. The West plant has been retrofitted with new treatment process systems that improve the quality of the water discharged from the new plant into Narrows Creek.
“What you’re seeing here today is extremely important for our infrastructure as we continue to build our infrastructure across the state of Pennsylvania, and also for the communities that we serve and the environment that we seek to protect every day and the things that we do that are most important to all of you,” said Lucca.
Lucca said Aqua is proud to be making the type of wastewater infrastructure improvements that the U.S. EPA report says is required, citing a 2016 US EPA survey showed that $271 billion is needed to maintain and improve the nation’s wastewater infrastructure, including the pipes that carry wastewater to treatment plants, the technology that treats the water, and methods for managing stormwater runoff.
According to Lucca, the American Society of Civil Engineers 2018 Infrastructure Report Card for Pennsylvania graded the state’s waste water systems a D-minus.
“If you couple the information from the EPA and the American Society of Engineers, there leaves little question about the importance — and urgency — for doing the type of work you are seeing here today,” said Lucca, citing the report. “We have got to clean up the environment. These two agencies are pointing that out for us, and plants like you see here today are doing just exactly that,” said Lucca.
The Treasure Lake wastewater improvement project is one of many that make up Aqua’s $26 million 2019 capital program for its Western Division and Aqua Pennsylvania’s $323 million capital program.
Aqua’s Western Division Area Manager Jim Willard said that the wastewater project is about to be followed by an improvement to Treasure Lakes’ largest source water well referred to as N23. The $4 million project will include a new treatment process specifically designed to remove iron and manganese from the well. New advanced pumping technology will enable Aqua to increase production of the well by 82 percent, without the need for any additional drilling.
Aqua's Western Division provides water service to about 84,000 people throughout its service territory, which spans parts of Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Forest, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. Overall, the company serves approximately 1.4 million people in 32 counties throughout Pennsylvania.