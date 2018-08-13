DuBOIS — Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. confirmed Friday that it plans to file a rate increase request for Treasure Lake customers, according to Aqua Communications Manager Donna Alston.
Alston declined to discuss details of the rate request until the request is filed with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Filing is expected to take place on Aug. 17, she said.
Aqua purchased the water and wastewater system assets of TESI, which served approximately 6,000 people in Treasure Lake, for $11.8 million in 2013.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission balances the needs of consumers and utilities to ensure safe and reliable utility service at reasonable rates; protect the public interest; educate consumers to make independent and informed utility choices; further economic development; and foster new technologies and competitive markets in an environmentally sound manner, according to its mission statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.