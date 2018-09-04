DuBOIS — Aqua Pennsylvania Inc.’s Aug. 17 filing of an application with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to increase water and wastewater rates for its customers will affect the water rates of Treasure Lake customers by as much as 60 percent if approved.
Headquartered near Philadelphia, Aqua, a private company, has served the Treasure Lake private gated community within Sandy Township since 2013. Aqua serves approximately 2,200 people in Treasure Lake.
The company’s request, the first in seven years, would increase a residential water bill for a Treasure Lake customer using 4,080 gallons per month from $27.20 to $43.31 per month, an increase of $16.11 a month, or 60 percent.
Aqua is also asking for various increases for its wastewater customers. The company’s request would increase a residential wastewater bill for a Treasure Lake customer using 3,000 gallons per month from $40.52 to $53.80 per month, an increase of $13.28, or 33 percent.
Although Aqua is asking that the new rates become effective Oct. 16, the PUC can suspend such requests for up to nine months for a complete investigation into and analysis of Aqua’s proposal.
The primary reason for the overall request is the recovery of $2.2 billion Aqua says has been invested in infrastructure, including upgrades to its distribution and treatment systems to improve drinking water quality and service reliability throughout its water and wastewater operations, a spokesman said.
“In the Treasure Lake community, we’ve invested $16 million dollars in improvements on the water side and $5 million on the wastewater side,” Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca told the Courier Express. The investments have increased reliability and capacity, and helped prevent service interruptions.
With regard to water, Lucca pointed to the treatment plant, disinfection and process improvements.
“There was also the development of a new high capacity source well in the Treasure Lake community that was installed and has been providing water and improved service there significantly,” Lucca said.
“We’re also looking at construction of a new 500,000-gallon storage tank and cleaning and painting of the previously existing tank,” said Lucca. “The significance of that is that the community only has one storage tank and when there is any interruption of service, when there’s any problem at all, or a high demand, say on a hot summer day, for example, the one tank really does not perform as well.”
A second tank will provide improved service and improved reliability of service to the customer, he said.
Aqua is also looking at the completion of the rehabilitation of a booster pumping station to improve service, pressure and reliability to the Cayman Landing service area, Lucca said.
In addition, cleaning and maintenance of wells will also help increase capacity and reliability, he said.
Regarding wastewater, Lucca said Aqua has invested $5 million to address Pennsylvania Department of Environmental violations cited under previous ownership including sewage overflows and treatment failures.
“We’ve made improvements in all of the six pumping stations in Treasure Lake, and we are planning major upgrades and expansions of the West treatment plant. Now, the entire Treasure Lake system has 90 miles of sewer main and 1,200 man holes; they were all cleaned and televised so we could identify and prioritize collection system repairs. There was a critical failing sewer pipe crossing Wolf Run at Samana Cay that was replaced. So all of these things help to improve service so that there are no issues with treatment and disposal.”
