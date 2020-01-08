DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, as directed by the supervisors at Monday’s meeting, said he sent DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio a letter Tuesday seeking to discuss engaging in a joint study with the City of DuBois manager and the state focusing on the pros and cons of a consolidation of the two municipalities.

“The purpose of this letter is to seek DuBois City Council’s support for a similar action authorizing you to engage in discussions on a joint study that researches the pros and cons of a consolidation of Sandy Township and the City of DuBois,” Arbaugh said in his letter. A copy of the letter was provided to the Courier Express by Arbaugh Tuesday afternoon.

Local News Coverage

Arbaugh said he looked forward to hearing from Suplizio on this matter.

