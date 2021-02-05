DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at this week’s meeting, unanimously approved a new two-year employment agreement with Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh will be paid an annual salary of $95,250 from Feb. 11, 2021 up to and including Dec. 31, 2021, and his salary will be reviewed annually and subject to annual increases after that as determined by the supervisors, the agreement states.
Arbaugh has been employed by the township since Feb. 11, 2019. He was initially hired at a salary of $90,000.
The township, according to the agreement, will also provide Arbaugh the use of a vehicle for township business. The vehicle is to have township-owned radio equipment and may be used on township business or personal use within 50 miles of the township office and further due to township business. Personal use beyond 50 miles will require written permission. The township will be responsible for all costs relating to the operation of the vehicle except for personal use beyond 50 miles, in which Arbaugh is responsible for gas and expenses.
Arbaugh may terminate his employment with the township in writing and providing 30 days notice unless the parties agree, in writing, otherwise, the agreement states. In the event of such termination, Arbaugh will be entitled to all earned vacation benefits on a pro-rata basis and retirement contribution, but will not be entitled to receive the termination pay as previously stated.
The agreement states that the township may terminate Arbaugh’s employment without just cause. In the event Arbaugh is terminated by the township before expiration of the agreement and during such time that he is willing and able to perform his duties, then the township agrees to pay Arbaugh a lump sum cash payment equal to four months aggregate salary, plus vacation benefits earned to the date of termination and retirement contributions earned to the date of termination.
Arbaugh must be a resident of the township and remain a resident of the township throughout his employment, the agreement states.