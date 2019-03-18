New Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh will be the featured speaker at the upcoming Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Business Connections luncheon next month, according to chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
Networking begins at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. The program will conclude at approximately 1 p.m.
The cost is $25 per person.
To make a reservation for the luncheon, interested persons should contact the DuBois Chamber office at 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
Lunch and Learn
Anyone looking for ways to save commercial energy costs for their business will want to attend an event to be held on Thursday, April 25, August said.
Kinect Energy Group and the Greater DuBois Chamber will sponsor a “Lunch and Learn” event at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois on from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is no cost as a buffet lunch is being sponsored by Kinect Energy Group.
Reservations can be made by contacting the DuBois Chamber office, phone 371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
Legislative update
On Thursday, May 9, August said there will be another Business Connections luncheon offering a “Legislative Update” to be presented by state Rep. Matt Gabler, R-DuBois.
Reservations can be made by contacting the DuBois Chamber office.
Annual Golf Tournament
The annual DuBois Chamber/DuBois Jaycee Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, May 24, at Silverwoods Golf Course, Treasure Lake.
Tee times are available at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be a catered lunch for all golfers mid-day along with food and beverage throughout the day. There will be drawings and prizes.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Other business sponsorships are available by contacting the Chamber office.
