DuBOIS — While a closer look at location options for a proposed new elementary school in the DuBois Area School District was provided at last week’s board meeting, the architect also discussed reasons why a new school is being considered.
Last June, the board accepted a proposal from KCBA Architects of Hatfield for a long-term educational facilities master plan for the district.
Options for a proposed new elementary school have been presented by architect Mike Kelly since then — one where the current Wasson Elementary School is located at 300 Wasson Ave. in Sandy Township and the other on the soccer field property next to the middle school on Beaver Drive in DuBois.
Kelly summarized some of the pros and cons of both of those locations last week. He also noted that during the next few weeks, the firm will conduct geotechnical engineering studies — such as how much water can percolate into the soil and what kind of structural foundations would be needed at each of the two sites.
“They’re very different sites, they’re very different subsets, which means we want to study them,” Kelly said.
Currently, building capacity at the middle school is at about 60 percent, he said. The four elementary schools — Wasson, Oklahoma, Juniata and C.G. Johnson — are at 80 percent capacity. For the 2018-19 school year, all elementary schools will house grades kindergarten through fourth grade and the middle school will house fifth-graders through eighth-graders, bringing the middle school capacity to 81 percent, “which is still perfect, it’s very good for the middle school,” said Kelly.
The proposed new elementary school would house students from both Wasson and Oklahoma elementary schools.
“This would bring all of the schools back up to 82 percent which is a very good utilization factor,” said Kelly, noting that is about 20 or 21 students in a classroom.
Kelly said the district is considering building a new elementary school because renovating Oklahoma and Wasson schools is estimated to cost about $19 million.
“That’s just to do minimum things at both schools,” Kelly said. “To renovate both and enlarge them to improve all of the academics that was missing would be about $32 million. So even a low renovation was a pretty big financial commitment and certainly doing a high-end renovation and addition of both was up over $30 million.”
Superintendent Luke Lansberry reiterated Kelly’s comments.
“There seems to be some confusion among some folks that think the reason we’re (proposing to) build a new school is because our other schools are crowded,” Lansberry said. “And that’s not the fact. The fact is that we can invest money into both schools toward renovations or we can take those same dollars and apply towards a state-of-the-art facility that’s just the way we want it, and not risk all the change orders.”
