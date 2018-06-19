DuBOIS — After months of talking about the possibility of building a new elementary school in the DuBois Area School District, at last week’s work session of the board, KCBA Architect Mike Kelly discussed the possibility of maintaining all four elementary schools and expanding Oklahoma Elementary.
Last June, the board accepted a proposal from KCBA Architects of Hatfield for a long-term educational facilities master plan for the district.
Options for a proposed new elementary school have been presented by Kelly since then — one where the current Wasson Elementary School is located at 300 Wasson Ave. in Sandy Township and the other on the soccer field property next to the middle school on Beaver Drive in DuBois.
“A couple of things have changed. A couple of ideas and maybe some focuses have been reexamined,” Kelly said. “We’ve been talking recently about the decline in enrollment but what happens if things turn the other way?”
Kelly referred to Penn Highlands Healthcare’s June 8 announcement of a $111 million master facilities plan that is expected to create approximately 400 jobs across the region over the next three years.
“What happens if enrollment starts to increase? We have to make sure that we’re planning for that,” Kelly said.
Both Wasson and Oklahoma elementary schools have aging infrastructure that needs to be addressed. Due to the site size, it was first thought that it would be easier to expand Wasson Elementary. There was also discussion of consolidating both buildings into one new elementary building. Recently, enrollment numbers have been reviewed for the 2018-19 school year when the four elementary buildings become kindergarten through fourth grade, Kelly said. Fifth-graders will be attending the middle school, which will become a fifth- through eighth-grade building. All of these school buildings will be at 70 to 80 percent capacity, which is ideal.
“We do have some room in all of our schools. None of them are blatantly empty but none of them are overfilled,” Kelly said. For the next academic year, the district is already starting to enjoy some flexibility and some larger spaces at Wasson, he said.
The existing site plan at Oklahoma is very small and very tight, making it hard to expand, said Kelly. However, if Oklahoma had the opportunity to expand its site, even just 2 acres into the nearby woods, it moves the property line so that it may be possible to build further to the right of the school and expand Oklahoma in the future.
One thought is that the board may decide to maintain its four elementary schools because building a new elementary school is too costly right now, estimated to be between $25-$28 million.
“Where do we want to start improving? We kind of thought in the past of Oklahoma as a site that we didn’t want to expand but maybe we do have the space that we could build a small addition and bring the capacity of that up if those neighboring acres are available,” Kelly said.
Expanding Oklahoma could be done in phases, he said.
“The first phase, we would propose to go in and fix the mechanical issues. That’s going to be lighting, plumbing, heating and cooling and get the infrastructure of the building because again that was one of the higher priorities,” Kelly said.
The next phase could be work on the gymnasium while the last could be going to a larger school scenario, Kelly said.
“In this case this is increasing the capacity from 375 students to 625 so we’re almost doubling the size of the school,” Kelly said. “This is the 625 (capacity) school which we were talking about putting next door to the middle school.”
Kelly said the board needs to consider the options that best fit its budget plan. He said building one big school may not be the best way to manage the budget.
“We should find out what buildings we are planning on keeping and maybe start investing in that in smaller chunks,” Kelly said. “Now we know Oklahoma has the ability to expand in the future. If we like that building, great! Let’s fix that. Wasson could expand in the future. We showed that as an option once before. Do we like that building? Great! Let’s start to add the same amenities to that. Fix up mechanical systems. Start to add on additional spaces.”
Kelly said, in his opinion, the district needs to get started soon because it’s only getting more expensive.
“We saw an 8 percent increase in construction in the first six months in this year alone,” Kelly said. “I have always said in the past that we’re not trying to put any pressure on anybody to make decisions. But if you’re waiting to have the money, inflation is going to beat you every time.”
