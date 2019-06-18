The preliminary site plan for the Wasson Elementary School renovation project will go before the Sandy Township Planning Commission this afternoon, KCBA Architect Mike Kelly said as he presented an update to the DuBois Area School Board at last week’s work session.
Starting on May 13, Kelly said there have been three bi-weekly design meetings with the design team and district representatives, in addition to conference calls to discuss schedule, design and budget updates.
“There are times that our objective is very broad, and there’s times where our objective is very specific, and in certain areas become more specific as we move forward with the project,” said Kelly.
On June 7, Kelly said an additional preliminary kitchen design meeting was held with district representatives, KCBA and Corsi Associates (kitchen consultants).
“The physical kitchen is going to be moved around a little bit, and certainly how we’re serving the students moves around as the multi-purpose room, which currently is cafeteria on one side, gym on the other ... to move to just the cafeteria, which is where the locker rooms are now.”
Future design meeting dates include July 1, July 9 and July 23.
The first round of the review of preliminary site plan by the Sandy Township Planning Commission is scheduled today at the township municipal building, he said.
On Wednesday, the design team, including KCBA and Tower Engineering, will survey the existing school to confirm existing drawings for architecture and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.
KCBA will attend the board’s Aug. 15 work session for a design development presentation and the Oct. 24 board work session for another project update, which will include construction documents.
At the Dec. 4 board meeting, KCBA will provide another project update and seek approval to go out to bid.
The project is expected to be “out to bid” on Jan. 28, 2020.
“We’re looking at most likely March of next year would be the big day, where you’re saying, ‘Yes, let’s commit to these contracts. Let’s go build this building,’” said Kelly.
At the April board meeting, the board granted approval for KCBA Architects to move forward with plans for renovating and expanding Wasson Elementary School.
The estimated total project cost is $17.2 million.
The renovation and expansion is expected to include: A full renovation of the existing building, a new roof, reconfiguration of the floor plan, replacement and modernization of interior finishes, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, upgrades to plumbing and fire protection systems, security upgrades, accessibility and code upgrades and an eight-classroom addition.
Since the district is eligible for reimbursement under PlanCon, a state program that reimburses school districts 30 to 40 percent of what they spend on a given construction project, it is estimated the district will receive $4.5 million toward the project. The estimated district cost would then be $12,226,585.
PLANCON Schedule
- There will be a review of the updated Part A/B at Thursday’s board meeting.
- Aug. 15 — board work session: Approval for advertisement for Act 34 hearing
- Sept. 17 — Act 34 Hearing — location to be determined. Anytime there’s a project of a certain size, “we need to meet with the public,” said Kelly. “You (board) are not required to be there for that, but certainly that’s a public meeting, but this is not a formal board meeting.”
- Oct. 24 — board work session: Approval of Part D/E and Act 34 hearing materials
- Dec. 4 — school board meeting: Approval of Part F – Authorization to go out to bid
- Previous Part A/B submission — July 2017 • design consisted of gymnasium
- Addition / locker room conversion to receiving / toilet rooms, and building wide renovation
- Updated Part A/B submission — April 2019 • current design consists of classroom
- Addition / locker room conversion to cafeteria, and building-wide renovation
Regarding some preliminary details about the design of Wasson, Kelly said the white aluminum siding from the 1970s on the outside of the building is starting to fall in a couple areas.
“It’s not as well insulated as we might like, so currently we’re proposing a new insulated panel across the front of the school there. So we’re going to allow that addition to blend in little bit better,” Kelly said as he showed a slide of the outside of the school. “Where the glass is directly in front of you is the new cafeteria in that existing space, the existing locker room space. And what we like is the canopy coming out alongside the gym entrance, and we’ve actually shifted that entrance over. With a canopy that not only functionally allows for students to get a little drier sooner, for the buses to queue up there. Students can queue up in the gymnasium as they do now, but be protected a bit as they come out. Plus it provides a little bit of signage to the school.”
Kelly also displayed plans for a new entrance to the building.
“We took the two entrances that you have now and we filled them in,” Kelly said. “On the left is the nurse’s suite, and on the right is the administration’s suite. We’re going to build the new entrance... not right up the middle, but almost right up the middle. The thing they like about that, as you can see, is that kind of triangular shape... as it opens up, opens up right to what’s currently now the back of the stage of the (large group instruction room), which we’re proposing to be the new STEM center of the school.”