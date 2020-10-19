DuBOIS — A project description for the Oklahoma Elementary addition and renovation project was presented by representatives from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates at last Thursday’s Act 34 public hearing.
The existing total square footage of Oklahoma Elementary is 45,120 square feet which includes the renovations. The addition will be 16,530 square feet. The total building will be 61,650 square feet when the project is completed.
The renovated school will serve kindergarten through fourth grades. The building is being designed to have three classrooms per grade.
A new gymnasium will be added at the front of the school, which will also function as a venue for after-school activities and performances.
The gymnasium’s location right off the main entrance lobby will allow the remainder of the school to be closed down for security during after-school events. The addition of the gymnasium will allow the existing multipurpose room to be converted into a dedicated cafeteria.
The new addition will also accommodate the administrative office for the school, which is currently located across the lobby from the main entrance. Relocating the office will give it a presence at the front of the school, allowing better visual control of the site. Visitors will pass through a new secure vestibule before entering the reception area, where visitors can be screened before being allowed into the building.
Security is a primary focus for the project. Each zone of the building will be isolated from the remainder of the building with security doors that are magnetically helped open, but also allow sectors of the building to be utilized after hours for community use.
The existing library is open to the corridor and subject to noise and distractions from the corridor. It is proposed that the library be relocated to the existing administrative office area, closer to the main lobby and other public function spaces. The current library space will be converted to an open classroom, or flexible space that can be used for instruction, group work or collaboration.
The emotional support area will be enlarged to allow a de-escalation room and office to be located between the two emotional support classrooms.
The building will have mechanical, electrical and plumbing replaced. Building finishes, including paintings throughout, new flooring, new ceiling, white boards and tack boards, and casework (cabinetry) will be replaced throughout the building. The kitchen equipment, which is at the end of its useful life, will be replaced.
ADA upgrades will occur throughout the building. Bathrooms will be modernized, exterior windows will be replaced and brick repointed.
Additionally, roof replacement will be part of the project. All new renovated spaces will meet state Department of Education recommended sizes.