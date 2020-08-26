DuBOIS — Over the past six months, the administrative team of the DuBois Area School District, along with members of the board construction committee, have been collaborating with architects from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates of Mechanicsburg on a proposed renovation project for Oklahoma Elementary School.
Superintendent Wendy Benton, at this month’s board meeting, said the schematic design has been completed and design development is currently underway.
While discussing the existing, two-story elementary school, Project Engineer Grace Heiland said the original building was constructed in 1951. The bus drop-off located along the side of the building on Chestnut Avenue is where the students enter the school and that was constructed in 1975. The parent drop-off, as well as the visitor and staff parking lot, is located along the other side of the building from 10th Street.
Heiland said the main entrance to the school is set back pretty far, which isn’t ideal for security reasons, and is an area they would like to address, in addition to where deliveries are made to the kitchen area. She said the delivery trucks pull in very close to the playground area.
The existing multipurpose room functions as the cafeteria and gymnasium, said Heiland.
“And one of the things that we would like to do is build a new gym so those two functions can be separated,” said Heiland.
Once a new gym is built, the wellness classroom on the first floor can be repurposed, Heiland said.
The proposed plan also includes upgrading the kitchen, which was built in 1975.
“As part of this project, the de-escalation room is remote from the emotional support classrooms,” said Heiland. “Another thing that we’d like to do is move that de-escalation room closer to emotional support to make that program functional.”
Heiland noted that the original windows of the portion of the building which was built in 1951 were covered with metal panel. The proposed plan includes removing the existing windows and the metal panel and replacing them with a new insulated window system, she said.
Heiland said there are some patches of brick veneer throughout the building’s facade that are in need of re-pointing, as well as some steel lintels that are rusted and in need of some maintenance or replacement.
“But overall, with some care, the exterior envelope is in pretty good condition, just needs some maintenance,” said Heiland.
Portions of the roof are generally in good condition, said Heiland. Portions of the roof, but not the entire roof, are still under warranty, but the insulation is not up to current energy codes.
“What we are proposing is that the re-roof work, we bid the re-roof as an alternate, so that when bids come in, you can see the prices and you can decide whether you want to include that in this project, or whether you want to wait and replace it at a later date,” she said.
The building systems were partially replaced in 2007, including the boilers, said Heiland.
“The boilers are in good shape, they’re not high efficiency, but we believe we can reduce those,” she said. “The building currently does not have a fire protection system. So we’re proposing to add a sprinkler system, as part of this project and the lighting systems need controls as well as the exterior lighting do not meet the current energy codes. So we’re also proposing to replace those with new efficient LED fixtures.”
A summary of the project goals, while working within a budget as determined by the district, include:
- Improve site safety.
- Provide a new main entrance and secure vestibule and a new administration suite that has good visual control of the site.
- Build a new gym.
- Perform selective upgrades and repairs to extend the life of the building envelope, as well as selective upgrades to the building, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.
- Refreshing finishes throughout the school.
A budget for the proposed project was not presented. Heiland said that is something they are still working on with Benton and her administrative team. She expects that to be available at the next meeting with the board.