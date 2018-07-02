DuBOIS — Money isn’t always the best donation a person can give their community. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and one donor can save as many as three lives by giving theirs.
The DuBois Nursing Home recently became a blood drive location. Their first blood drive will be held Friday, July 13 from 1- 6 p.m. at the facility, located at 212 South 8th Street.
Regina Boothe Bratton, External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross, said any facility with ample space can be a blood drive location, and they are always in need of more, being the largest provider of blood nationwide.
They also are always trying to stay up-to-date by implementing new things, like the Red Cross’ Blood Donor App, which allows people to track where their blood donation goes and who it helps.
“The Red Cross is committed to local communities and their people,” Bratton said. “I’m very proud of the work we do, especially in the DuBois area. We have several blood drives going on there on a continuous basis.”
The ARC needs more than 13,000 blood donations each day for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and cancer patients.
The organization has started a “missing types” movement nationally, aiming to make people aware of urgently-needed blood types and hopefully recruit more frequent donors, so that lifesaving blood is available.
The Missing Types Campaign focuses on the letters A, B and O, which are the main blood groups. Throughout the movement, these letters will disappear from websites, social media pages, signs and other areas, in order to exemplify just how essential they are. When these blood types are missing from emergency situations, lives are at risk.
The Red Cross does many other things to save and improve lives of others, including natural disaster relief. They recently responded to a tornado in Pennsylvania and flooding in Maryland, while still doing recovery work from last year’s hurricanes in other states.
“Although we prioritize our local needs, we look at state and national needs, too,” she said. “We are constantly trying to assist wherever we can.”
Unfortunately, there are many cancer patients in this part of the state, so the need for blood is even more prevalent, Bratton said.
“Giving blood is a great way for people to give back,” Bratton said. “A lot of times, we don’t have the money or physically may not be able to go and volunteer somewhere. Donating blood takes about an hour and a half of your time.”
DuBois Nursing Home Business Development Specialist Melissa Huffman said they take pride in supporting their community and the people in it.
“Blood is always in demand, and this is just one way we are able to give back just a little by supporting such a great cause,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what your blood type is — all blood types are vital to saving lives. Those who donate are real heroes, saving lives with their donation of blood. They should be proud of a selfless act.”
There also will be upcoming blood drives held at the DuBois Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4, the American Red Cross in Clearfield on July 6 from noon-5:30 p.m. and the Florian Banquet Hall in Clearfield from 12:45-6:15 p.m. on July 9.
For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.