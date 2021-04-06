DuBOIS — The Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, in partnership with Penn State DuBois, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, State Farm Insurance, DuBois Area High School, and the Pennsylvania State Police will conduct a virtual town hall meeting on underage drinking on Tuesday, April 13.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Registration is required at https://psu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6vCR3JI8TK6pgNx4OwURHQ. Participants may register up until the start of the event and should be logged on no later than 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.
The event will be presented as a virtual Zoom meeting. Speakers will provide information about what Clearfield County and Jefferson County adolescents are up against, discuss impaired driving, underage drinking laws, and prevention strategies. Participants will also see realistic and accurate DUI simulations. The town hall will conclude with the story of a family member of a victim of a deadly DUI accident and time for questions and answers from the panelists.
“Adolescents in Clearfield and Jefferson County are reporting a higher alcohol consumption rate compared to other substances,” according to the CJDAC. “According to PA Youth Survey data, 43.6 percent of students in Clearfield County and 44 percent in Jefferson County report the highest lifetime usage rates with alcohol. County rates are above the state rate of 41.0 percent.”
The town hall meeting is being held to shed light on this concerning topic.
Participants will be asked to complete a post-survey at the conclusion of the meeting and two winners will be drawn from those completed surveys, both with a chance to win a $50 gift card. Also, certificate of attendance will be provided.
For additional information visit:
Registration link: https://psu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6vCR3JI8TK6pgNx4OwURHQ
Additional info site: https://dubois.psu.edu/underagetownhall