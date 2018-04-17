DuBOIS — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is looking for digital photos to feature in its 2019 lottery calendar.
“If you have any pictures or know of any places of really cool doors, or something really interesting, we’re looking for those,” Terry Khoury, CCAAA coordinator of mission advancement and public relations, said at the Greater DuBois Area Chamber Business Connections luncheon.
Photos may be sent via email to tkhoury@ccaaa.net. Those submitting photos should include the location of the photo, date taken, name of the person submitting the photo, and contact information. Photos that include people or pets will not be considered. Photos submitted should be high resolution and attached to the email message. By submitting a photo, the person making the submission is permitting the CCAAA to use the photo. The deadline to submit photos is April 27.
Khoury also announced that the CCAAA is going to start something new, probably in May.
“It’s going to be Relieving Pain Through Art,” Khoury said. “We’re going to be teaching art classes and how that coincides with relieving people who have chronic pain.”
Khoury said the CCAAA just finished March for Meals, a program to alert officials about senior hunger.
“They went out and delivered Meals on Wheels with us and got to meet some of the consumers that this impacts,” Khoury said.
The agency also just finished its tax aid for seniors in Clearfield County.
“That’s always a huge undertaking; so many people need help with that,” Khoury said.
Khoury said the agency is also excited about the first Elder Cottage to be placed in the Sabula area of Sandy Township soon. It is also the first in the state.
“The builders have started and as as soon as it’s put on the property in Sabula, we’ll let everybody know,” she said. “We’re going to have a ribbon cutting.”
There will also be a spring craft and vendor show Saturday. The show will be held at the Parkside Community Center, 120 West Park Ave., DuBois from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Goodwill Mid-Day Mixer
Ray Donati, CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania, invited business people to a Mid-Day Chamber Mixer on Wednesday, May 9. This will be the grand opening of their newest greenhouse. Flowers will be for sale and are in time for Mother’s Day. Petunias, double wave petunias, new guinea impatiens, begonias, fuscias, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, mild banana peppers, hot banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, green peppers, beef steak tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, lemon tomatoes, kale, basil, dill, mint, oregano and more are available.
Lunch will be provided by Goodwill and Calliari’s Bakery. Join them from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling 371-5010 or emailing: dacc@duboispachamber.com.
“And somebody told me that spring is coming,” Donati said. He asked people to clean out their closets and donate to Goodwill.
