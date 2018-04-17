Weather Alert

PAZ010>012-017>019-024>028-041-045-046-049-050-172115- Southern Lycoming PA-Northern Centre PA-Union PA-Northern Clinton PA- Cameron PA-Northern Lycoming PA-Blair PA-Cambria PA-Elk PA- Juniata PA-Huntingdon PA-Snyder PA-Southern Centre PA- Southern Clinton PA-Clearfield PA-Mifflin PA- 352 PM EDT TUE APR 17 2018 ...SNOW SQUALL... HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 351 PM EDT, a snow squall was along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Karthaus to near Woodland and moving east at 35 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR... Karthaus around 400 PM EDT. Black Moshannon State Park and Pine Glen around 410 PM EDT. Keating and Moshannon around 415 PM EDT. Snow Shoe and Clarence around 420 PM EDT. Westport around 425 PM EDT. Milesburg, Renovo and South Renovo around 430 PM EDT. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Jersey Shore exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 191. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 36 to 85. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this squall passes your location. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && LAT...LON 4145 7906 4144 7896 4147 7896 4136 7716 4062 7725 4048 7892 4072 7880 4114 7880 4120 7877 4120 7871 4123 7871 4123 7874 4126 7874 4137 7897 4134 7909 4141 7910 TIME...MOT...LOC 1951Z 265DEG 32KT 4122 7821 4098 7828 $$