As the temperature drops, new seasonal needs arise at area animal shelters.
Elk County Humane Society Operations Manager Sarah Evers said colder weather brings in many more calls from people who have been feeding an outdoor cat all summer, and are now worried it won’t survive in the winter.
There are “do it yourself” ways people can create an outdoor cat house to provide it shelter from the cold, Evers said, suggesting Pinterest for reference.
The Humane Society of the United States suggests not keeping animals outdoors in the winter at all. But, if they are, they need to be protected by a dry, draft-free shelter, with a floor covered in cedar shavings or straw. The door should have waterproof burlap or heavy plastic.
Outdoor pets also need more food in the winter, and fresh, unfrozen water in plastic water bowls.
The organization also recommends bundling the animal up, since exposed skin on chilly days can put them at risk for hypothermia. Rock salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice can also irritate the pet’s paw pads, so it’s recommended the owner wipe them with a damp towel, according to www.humanesociety.org.
The Humane Society of the U.S. also recommends “speaking out” if someone encounters an animal left in the cold.
As far as regular donations, the ECHS’ “wish list” includes everyday cleaning items like bleach, paper towels, hand soap and laundry detergent, latex gloves and 3-galon trash bags. Dry dog and cat food, canned dog and cat food, treats and toys for both dogs and cats, non-clumping cat litter and special salmon/potato dog food are year-round needs.
Holly Mancuso of the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek said some of their winter needs include blankets and monetary donations, as well as Purina puppy and kitten chow.
“We keep it nice and warm for the animals at the shelter, and monetary donations help with the bills, so we are able to do that,” she said. “We, like everyone else, have gas, electric and water bills to pay.”
Debbie McAndrew with Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions of Brookville said there were a couple large repairs that WRSA conducted throughout the summer, including the digging of a new well and major part replacements in the dog-kennel furnace. So, monetary donations are always welcomed.
Canned dog food and dry cat food are needs, as well as Arm & Hammer cat litter, bunny treats, paper towels and handi wipes. Tractor Supply gift cards are always helpful to purchase farm animal food. WRSA has an Amazon Smile account and wish list.
Lynn Porada with Just Us for the Animals in Jefferson County said the foster organization is always in need of Fresh Step or Tidy Cat-brand, non-clumping cat litter donations, as well as monetary.
Clearfield County SPCA is in need of items such as dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent, dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, cat litter and paper products.