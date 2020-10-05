DuBOIS — At least 60 bikers participated in Saturday’s Patriot Ride which started in Clarion and ended at the DuBois Harley-Davidson store in DuBois, where an after party took place.
The Patriot Ride – Americans For Freedom was sponsored by The Clarion County Republican Committee.
An after party was held in the HD parking lot.
There was food, refreshments, music, guest speakers , voter registration and Trump merchandise.
Guest speakers included Pennsylvania Senate candidates Cris Dush, 25th District and Pennsylvania General Assembly candidate Mike Armanini of the 75th District.