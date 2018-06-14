DuBOIS — During the DuBois Community Days Friday and Saturday, an area business is donating a portion of their sales to the DuBois and Sandy Township volunteer fire departments, according to DuBois Fire Chief Ben Blakley.
The Shoe Sensation of the Commons is holding a fire department appreciation event on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Blakley said.
Ten percent of the proceeds during these two days will be donated to the fire departments, Blakley said.
“We appreciate the support,” Blakley said.
