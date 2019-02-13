Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk county towns experienced periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday evening throughout Tuesday, causing travel difficulties for commuters.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh had a winter weather advisory issued for Jefferson County, including the areas of Punxsutawney, Brookville, Tionesta and Indiana, until 1 p.m. Tuesday, warning people of freezing rain and additional ice accumulation, as well as possible power outrages, tree damage and hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service in State College had issued a similar advisory covering Elk County.
Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike were advising motorists to keep an eye on weather forecasts and conditions as the mixed precipitation rolled in during Monday evening and Tuesday morning rush hour times.
The Jefferson County Fire Wire Facebook page also reported at least 33 school closings in Jefferson, Clearfield and Clarion counties Monday evening. All three Elk County school districts were closed.
Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents said despite the icy road conditions, the 911 center received a minimum amount of calls reporting car accidents.
“Accidents were very minimum this morning with the roadway restrictions that have been put into place, as well as no school Tuesday,” he said.
The majority of calls into the center were from commercial vehicle operators, Zents said.
“They were wanting to know if the ban on commercial vehicles had been lifted,” he said.
At the time of the calls on Tuesday morning, the ban was still in effect.
As of noon on Tuesday, DuBois City Fire Chief Joe Mitchell said there were no reportable accidents.
“People seem to be heeding the warnings about maintaining lower speeds and being cautious,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell, who is also employed by the City of DuBois, said the road crews are getting to all of the roads in the city as soon as possible and urged people to be patient.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio concurred that “our crews are experienced. They have been doing this a long time, this isn’t any different for us. Our guys are out there hitting it head-on like they do for every storm.”
He urged people not to be out on the bad roads unless absolutely necessary.
Representatives of the Elk County Office of Emergency Services could not speak to the volume of calls as of Tuesday afternoon.
The NWS also issued a flood watch for Jefferson County, and other area counties, until late Tuesday night, with a potential of 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall.
Temperatures in some areas had not risen above freezing as of Tuesday evening and precipitation had not yet changed to rain.
