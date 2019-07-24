RIDGWAY — Spectators who weren’t afraid to get splashed lined Main Street in Ridgway for a returning firemen’s tradition.
The Ridgway Fire Department brought back the “Battle of the Barrel” competition, a mid-week treat during the annual Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival Wednesday.
Penfield Volunteer Fire Department took first place, while Friendship Hose Company 2 of DuBois took second.
Fire departments from St. Marys, Johnsonburg, Ridgway, Penfield and DuBois all competed.
“It used to be a really big thing here, and they did away with it,” said Brice McKay of the RFD. “We are often asked to bring it back, because everybody really enjoyed it.”
Firemen spraying their hoses and aiming for the barrel was not only entertaining, but it brings more people to the carnival, McKay said, and provides friendly competition and fellowship for fire departments.
“It’s nice for everybody to support everybody, and it helps build camaraderie between departments,” he said.
Next year, the RFD hopes to offer a BOTB competition with public participation, McKay said, inviting locals to compete.