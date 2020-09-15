DuBOIS — Chad Dull, 41, of DuBois, was charged by DuBois City Police on Sept. 9 with theft by unlawful taking –movable property and receiving stolen property, both felonies of the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police received a report from Enterprise Rental Cars of a theft of an automobile on Aug. 18. The manager of the DuBois branch reported that they had an overdue rental which they wished to report as stolen.
The affidavit stated that Dull had rented the vehicle on July 2 and allegedly stopped making payments in the middle of July. Enterprise stated that they left several messages and attempted to contact Dull with no results. He is still reportedly in possession of the vehicle, according to charging documents.
The police made contact with the property owners of Keen’s Court, where Dull is listed as residing. The owners reportedly said Dull abandoned the trailer last month and has left the trailer court.
The police contacted the number for Dull and left a message to contact them as soon as possible, the affidavit said.
Dull’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9 at Ford’s office.