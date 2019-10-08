PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony charges after having a pony seized from his care on Sept. 12.
On Sept. 30, Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoption Inc. filed charges against Emanuel Yoder, 41, of Punxsutawney, including a felony charge for aggravated cruelty to animals causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a humane society police officer received a call of concern for a pony chained to a fence in Punxsutawney. When she went to the home to check on the pony, she was told she would have to return when Yoder was home. The humane officer took several photos of the pony tied to the fence from the road before leaving.
Allegedly, when the humane officer returned later, the pony had been moved from the fence to the side of the barn. Yoder explained the pony had come to his property last fall for training, and ended up staying. He also said the pony had allegedly dropped weight about two months ago, but he believed it had gained some of the weight back.
Reportedly, the humane officer asked if the pony was under any veterinary care, and Yoder replied no. When the humane officer took a closer look at the pony, she was surprised the pony could ever have been thinner than it currently was, and still be alive, the affidavit said.
The humane officer reported every bone was visible, the chest and neck were small, and every bone in the spine could be seen. She also reported one hip was sticking out, and the other hip appeared abnormal.
When asked why he thought the pony was so thin, Yoder allegedly replied that it’s hip was out. The humane officer asked if he had taken it to a vet at all in the two months since it quit eating properly, and Yoder replied no.
According to the affidavit, the humane officer told Yoder the pony’s condition was violating several humane laws, and she would be taking it for immediate vet care. Yoder allowed her to take the pony.
The pony was immediately taken to a waiting vet to be examined. Reportedly, the pony was suffering from a dislocated left hip. The injury could not be treated or repaired, so due to the compromised health and extreme pain, the pony was euthanized.
Yoder has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 before District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.