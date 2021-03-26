ST. MARYS — Elk County native Travis Wingard is now the new Penn State Master Watershed Steward (MWS) coordinator.
The MWS program, while around for nearly a decade in the southern part of the state, is brand new to this area, Wingard said, and has contributed 50,000 volunteer hours across Pennsylvania.
“We want to continue that work because it is critical to the communities, recreation, and the wildlife in our region –three things we pride ourselves on,” he said.
Stewards are trained in water quality, stream health, storm water management, native plants, wildlife and geology, said Wingard.
“Project and programs include designing and installing demonstration rain gardens or streamside plantings, teaching children about stream ecology and organizing educational workshops that address such topics as backyard conservation or homeowner storm water management,” he explained.
Wingard himself has lived all over Pennsylvania, working with the Pennsylvania Conservation Corps at Millbrook Marsh in State College, where he maintained parks, trails and the boardwalk. During the summers from 1994-2011, Wingard was part of the Camp Mountain Run in Penfield’s staff, teaching outdoor skills and serving as camp director for youth.
Prior to his current position, Wingard dabbled in several careers, including teaching creative writing and English, biology, earth and space science, math, social studies and technology. He also worked in heat treating, powdered metal and carbon, as well as as a laboratory technician, furnace controller, CNC (computer numerically controlled) lathe operator and shift supervisor.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused Wingard to be laid off from his job, he said.
“I decided to spend my free time hiking, backpacking, and writing web articles on outdoor skills,” he said.
Wingard’s passion for the outdoors led him to the MWS program, where he works with program partners to establish local training and volunteer opportunities for stewards.
“Currently, we’re working with representatives of the Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter County Conservation Districts, DCNR, the Forest Service, PA Wilds, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, as well as a variety of individuals,” he said.
In addition, Wingard is teaching a spring session with stewards from Clarion, Warren and Centre counties, he said.
Wingard’s background full of variety reflects the variety “desired” in stewards, he says, who come from all walks of life.
“The MWS, now with over 500 members in 24 counties, are made up of members from a wide range of fields, including education, the arts, industry, real estate, nonprofits, small business owners, retirees, communications and government.”
The commonality between them all, Wingard says, is the desire to improve and conserve the waters and land that surrounds them. Watersheds range from waterways and wetlands to trees, animals and communities near waterways.
The diversity in volunteers is exciting for Wingard.
“It’s like having a giant toolbox full of tools that aren’t all screwdrivers or hammers. You can do a lot more with a variety of tools.”
For more information, visit extension.psu.edu/programs/watershed-stewards, or email Wingard at tww5160@psu.edu.