DuBOIS — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill misuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at local pharmacies and police departments, according to information provided by the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The public is asked to bring their pills for disposal to the local sites, said CJDAC Prevention Specialist Chelsea Clark, noting people should call first to check the location’s hours.
“Prescription Take Back is a national event happening on Oct. 24,” said Clark. “We are just wanting to highlight that some locations in Clearfield and Jefferson counties have Take Back boxes available for individuals to drop off unused prescriptions. We also want to highlight that Curwensville Police station will have a police officer on duty that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist anyone who is dropping off prescription medication.”
Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches, said Clark. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
Clark said this October’s event is DEA’s 19th nationwide event since its inception 10 years ago.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Take Back Initiative in 2010.
To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion and misuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long. Take Back boxes are located at local police stations in Clearfield County including Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township, Sandy Township, Curwensville, and also at the Clearfield County Courthouse. In addition, there are some pharmacies in Jefferson County that have a Take Back boxes.
The FDA also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available here: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/where-and-how-dispose-unused-medicines.