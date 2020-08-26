DuBOIS — A Clearfield County man is facing felony drug-related charges after methamphetamine and other controlled substances were found at a South State Street residence, according to a criminal complaint filed by District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
On Aug. 13, DuBois City Police charged Robert Lee Miller III, 38, Coalport, with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the complaint stated.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the city police were notified in reference to state parole agents going to a South State Street residence to arrest Miller and search the house on state parole violations.
The police arrived at the location and sat in a patrol vehicle as the state parole agents went to the front and back doors of the residence. One agent knocked on the back door and the door was answered, and the parole agent entered this door, the affidavit said.
After some time, the agent contacted the city police by phone and advised them that they located a good amount of methamphetamine inside the residence, the affidavit said.
The city police walked into the residence and noticed Miller sitting in the kitchen in handcuffs, the affidavit said. The police then walked up the steps to the bedroom that was straight ahead. The agents showed the police the suspected methamphetamine on the dresser in the bedroom. They advised the police it was approximately 1 to 2 ounces of methamphetamine.
Police said the methamphetamine was inside a clear plastic container containing several plastic zip lock bags separately packaged, according to the affidavit.
The police then observed items of drug paraphernalia (smoking devices) laying on the top of the dresser, the affidavit said. State parole said that they stopped their search once they located this.
The police agreed to stay at the residence as there were two other adults and a child inside the house, the affidavit said. State parole said they were going to leave with Miller and take him to prison.
A search warrant was prepared and approved for the South State Street residence. According to court documents, the following items were taken for evidence:
- A plastic container containing eight zip lock bags with a white crystal substance (methamphetamine) in each bag.
- Plastic bag with 2 1/2 small round pills and a bup./nalox./subfilm strip.
- Two smoking devices, 1 glass, one metal.
- Two wax stamp bags suspected heroin marked in red ink Bumby Johnson.
- A black AT&T cell phone.
- Black cell phone.
- Black and silver Samsung Galaxy S6 cell phone.
- A Taylor digital scale.
- An Ozeri Pronto digital scale.
- Pink plastic container with Miller’s inmate picture on outside containing two empty stamp bags and one blue waxed stamp bag suspected heroin marked with the word, “Apple” on it.
- Black AT&T cell phone.
- Two glass smoking devices
- Two cameras, one Nikon and one Mitsuba camera
- A green and orange digital scale
- A letter addressed to two other people.
- Miroir camera black in color.
- Tin box containing a wallet with ID of another man inside.
The search team then performed the search on the rest of the residence and only located some drug paraphernalia which was used by another person, the affidavit said.
Once back from the Erie Crime lab, it was determined that the controlled substance and weight were as follows: Methamphetamine (Schedule II) and weighed 22.58 grams; Fentanyl (Schedule II) and weighed 0.019 grams and residue from Fentanyl and Carfentanil (both Schedule II).
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Ford’s office.