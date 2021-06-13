DuBOIS — The 29th annual Community Days was celebrated by the City of DuBois this weekend as thousands of area residents gathered for the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department's two-day event.
As always, the festival offered a multitude of high-quality free entertainment and an abundance of mouth-watering fair foods, along with the traditional Firemen’s Parade.
Some of the entertainment this year included the musical group, The Reagan Years, who recreated the sounds of the 1980s on Friday night; The Uptown Band which played a mix of jazz, pop, funk, and R&B music on Saturday night; The Marvelous Mutts entertainment show; multi-award-winning Cirque du Soleil juggler Thom Wall; Jonathan Burns (Flexible Comedy); and the Drum and Bugle Corps competition.
The Firemen’s Parade and gigantic fireworks display capped off the two-day “celebration of the community.”
This year’s parade Grand Marshal was former Pittsburgh Pirate and MLB player Neil Walker, who was also interviewed by Pittsburgh Channel 11’s Alby Oxenreiter Saturday afternoon.