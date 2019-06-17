The City of DuBois celebrated the 28th annual Community Days this weekend as thousands of area residents gathered for the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s two-day event.
As always, the festival offered a multitude of high-quality free entertainment and an abundance of mouth-watering fair foods, along with the traditional Firemen’s Parade.
Some of the entertainment this year included The Mahoney Brothers Band from New Jersey, performing their tribute to the Beach Boys, the Beatles and some of their inspirations growing up; Millennium, a versatile band covering everything from Sinatra standards to Motown, rock, hip-hop, country and today’s hits; Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus, a Freestyle FMX entertainment show; The Red Trouser Show, a combination of precision acrobatics paired with daring feats such as knife and fire juggling, and a breathtaking final act that ends high in the air; David Lawrence Magic; Michael Trautman, aka King Pong performs magic and juggling; and the Drum and Bugle Corps competition.
The Firemen’s Parade and gigantic fireworks display capped off the two-day “celebration of the community.”
This year’s parade Grand Marshal was former Steelers player and four-time Super Bowl champion Jon Kolb who was also interviewed by Pittsburgh Channel 11’s Alby Oxenreiter Saturday afternoon.
Only local non-profit groups benefit financially from the event. Individual DVFD hose companies and other non-profits are allowed to sell food and other items to raise funds. Every group, both non-profit and for-profit companies that participate in the event, must contribute back to the event in some non-monetary way.
New this year was the After-Hours Garage Party at the DuBois City Garage, a fundraiser for next year’s Community Days. Chase and the Barons performed after Community Days on Friday night, while The Earthquakers performed Saturday night.