School districts in both Clearfield and Jefferson Counties took precautions Thursday while state police in Punxsutawney searched for a Mayport man wanted for attempted homicide following an incident Wednesday in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
DuBois Area School District School Police-Officer-In-Charge Janice Bart said all school buildings were on lockdown with the start of school Thursday.
“We were informed of the incident in the southern part of Jefferson County and we are aware that police are investigating and actively searching for a man,” said Bart. “We have no information that the subject was in our area. We are just working diligently to ensure the safety of our students. The children are our priority throughout the entire district and we implemented a lockdown for all of our school buildings. We will continue to enhance security.”
The lockdown means there was no outdoor recess, no physical education classes outside and no outdoor instruction.
“All of our staff are continuing to be vigilant,” said Bart. “It’s very important for me to stress that school security is a shared responsibility. Whether it is a grandparent, parent, or some other entity, we all share the responsibility to keep our schools safe.”
On its website Thursday morning, the Punxsutawney Area School District posted that transportation was modified in the Ringgold area of the school district police searched for the suspect.
“All of our students and staff are safe,” the website said. “We are working with all local police agencies to ensure the safety of our students. The district will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when appropriate.”
Later in the afternoon Thursday, the PASD updated its website as the police search for the suspect in the general area continued.
The school district took measures to keep all activities and students indoors throughout the school day as a precaution.
“This heightened awareness will continue with evening activities and practices as follows: Junior high soccer practice cancelled, junior high football practice cancelled, home boys golf match cancelled, all other home sports, practices, and activities are either inside or will be moved inside on campus. All away sports will occur as scheduled unless altered by another district. The Punxsutawney Area School District will continue to provide updates as they become available,” the website said.
In the Brookville Area School District, officials said they had extra security in buildings and were keeping everyone inside. They said they were in a heightened state of alert, but they understood the location of the individual was not believed to be in the area of the district.