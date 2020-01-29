Sunday’s tragic passing of 41-year-old NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in California was met with shock and mourning across the nation. Locally, several sports personalities reflected on their thoughts and feelings when they heard about the news.
q q q
Albert Varacallo, III (DuBois Dream): “I can’t remember the last athlete/celebrity death that hit me as hard as this one. I never had the pleasure of meeting Kobe, but for his death to impact me the way that it did on Sunday just shows how great of a person he was. This death definitely hits close to home for me by how sudden and tragic it was, but it just shows that nothing in this world is guaranteed and we have to appreciate every day God gives us on this earth. The world definitely lost a great person that helped so many people on and off the basketball court so my thoughts and prayers go out to all the families who have been devastated by this accident. Life doesn’t always make sense and I know I am left with more questions than answers, but I do know one thing, this accident has forced me to look at my life and how I can be a better person and use the platforms God has given me to positively impact as many people as I can, just like Kobe.”
Jake Perrin (DuBois Dream): “I was in disbelief. It’s crazy how genuinely saddened I am internally. Though I’ve never met the man, it feels like I’ve known him my whole life. This really brings to light a perspective that is too easily overlooked, that this is so much bigger than basketball. Life is so fragile and often times we forget to be grateful for the opportunities we have, not only to play the game we love, but to make the relationships we do, too. No one is promised tomorrow, the next hour, or even the next second. Personally, this is a huge reminder to give thanks to God, and embrace the moments I am blessed with, with the people I am blessed with... It can all be gone so fast.“
Sam Roselli (DuBois Dream): “Kobe was one of those players that you didn’t need to be a Kobe fan to appreciate him, you just needed to be a basketball fan. He inspired generations of fans and players, including myself, with his work ethic, talent, and love of the game. On and off the court he epitomized what it meant to be a basketball player. He was a role model and leader as he brought his “mamba mentality” into everything he did, all while pushing others to do the same. The sport lost a legend and more importantly the world lost a good man. The lessons I learned from Kobe will never be forgotten, and his family will be in my prayers.”
Dave Bennett (DuBois Area High School Boys Basketball Coach): “It’s all you have heard for the last 24 to 48 hours, and I think it’s had an impact on all of us. We actually did talk about it (Monday night) at practice,” said Bennett. “For a lot of these guys growing up, Kobe was the guy. In my generation, it was more (Michael) Jordan, but in the recent generation Kobe was my favorite player. It was shocking and sad... for his family and his daughter. It’s a personal impact because he and his daughter were connected through basketball. And, that’s how I am with my children. So, it certainly makes you value your time and life and puts a little different perspective on it. For me personally, the thing is Kobe was known for being such a hard working, determined athlete that got the most out of everything. That’s something I always had incredible respect for. So, that was a tough one.”
Aaron Straub (Elk County Catholic Boys Basketball Coach): “My wife and kids would always travel to Hershey to watch the PIAA state basketball finals, and I remember watching Kobe Bryant play in the PIAA state championship in 1996 when Lower Marion defeated Cathedral Prep at the Hershey Park Arena. It was pretty well known at that time that he would be bypassing college and be a high draft pick in the NBA after his high school senior season. There are very few athletes who had the God given ability that Kobe was blessed with, but everyone has the ability and power to control how hard they work and the effort they exert. His transition from one of the greatest basketball players in history to a successful life beyond basketball is a great example for anyone who has made a career in athletics and wonders how they will be able to move on. His vibrant personality and flare made him appear to be bigger than life. His tragic and untimely death is a powerful reminder to everyone how precious life is and how in a blink of an eye everything can change. God speed to all nine victims of the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday and to all those who experience pain and loss through tragic and unforeseen circumstance.”
Shad Boschert (St. Marys Area Boys Basketball Coach): “I will remember him as one of the greatest basketball players, and maybe the greatest competitor, of all time. His work ethic was insane, and he remained extremely devoted to his family. The thing I will remember the most is Kobe as a father, and seeing how invested he had been with his daughters since he retired. It has been very inspirational to me as a new dad.”
Luke Lasko (St. Marys Area High School junior basketball player): “I loved watching him, even still to this day. He was very inspirational with all of his motivational videos.”
Jared Lenze (St. Marys Area High School senior basketball player): “Kobe meant the world to so many people. Everything I did on the court, and sometimes off the court, was influenced by his game. I always tried to get number 24 every year. I’ve played basketball because of him. One word — GOAT.”
Tony Allegretto (Ridgway Area Middle/High School Basketball Coach): “My personal feelings, Kobe early on I didn’t like, I wasn’t a Kobe fan, but these last few years he really matured and affected a lot of people and became a great father and a great mentor to the younger NBA players. To lose a guy like that, the whole basketball world is affected. A lot of players on the team looked up to Kobe — even the younger ones know he’s a superstar. (His death) has basically affected everyone who plays basketball and paid attention to the NBA. Kobe, in the last few years, has become a mentor to a lot of the younger players in the NBA. I’m sure they’ll miss having him around. He was a great player and a great personality. He’ll be sorely missed.”
Dylan Howard (Penn State DuBois Men’s Basketball Coach): “My first reaction was disbelief and this couldn’t be true. Kobe felt bigger than life and that tragedy couldn’t happen to someone like this. It really puts life in perspective and makes you appreciate all of life’s small things. Growing up and into my adulthood, I learned from Kobe, not only the physical part of the game that we all know was top class, but the mental part. The way he saw the game and reacted to the defense. Every night he stepped on the court, the game plan from opposing teams is how do we limit his touches and opportunities to score. The game is much more mental than many fans realize. What I take away from all of the things Kobe did or said would be his comments about what he would like to be remember for on the court. He said that he was blessed physically and never took that for granted. He worked as if he was not physically blessed and not waste one ounce of his potential. I think that is what I use most at the college level with our program. In college, you have much more free time during the day with your class schedule. The gym is open, use that time to work on your game and maximize your talent.”
Dom Varacallo (DuBois Central Catholic Boys Basketball Coach): “The first poster in my room from Sports Illustrated was an 18-year-old Kobe. He was one of the reasons I fell in love with the game of basketball. He changed the world and the game forever.”