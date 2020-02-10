PUNXSUTAWNEY — An area woman faces a felony burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a house to steal prescription medications.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Tanya Lynn Abrams, 43, of Cherry Tree, on Jan. 31 including a felony burglary charge, three misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, home owner Marlene Nagle reported the burglary to police after discovering her prescription medication had been taken from her home. Nagle reported that once she discovered this she contacted a neighbor because they keep an eye on each other’s homes when possible.
Her neighbor said she had seen a woman leaving the house while Nagle was at work at the Punxsutawney Hospital earlier in the day. Nagle told police her house keys were allegedly stolen from her at work in the fall of 2019, at the same time Abrams had been working at the hospital.
Nagle also told police she had been told Abrams had been previously caught stealing car keys and removing medication. Police received a written statement about the incident from another worker at the Punxsutawney Hospital.
Nagle’s neighbor told police she had gone to her car for her phone when she saw Abrams leaving the house from the front porch. The neighbor said she found it strange because Abrams was wearing a coat with the hood pulled up tightly over her head on a nice day.
The investigating officer reported being familiar with Abrams because of previous police contact in connection with retail theft.
Abrams came to the police station for questioning, and provided a written statement admitting to entering the home and stealing medication. Abrams told police the door was unlocked, and denied having a key to the home.
A preliminary hearing for Abrams is scheduled for March 5 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.