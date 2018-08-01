DuBOIS — Jacqueline Marie Leonard, 34, 24 S. Stockdale St., DuBois, has been charged with a felony count of retail theft, misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, institutional vandalism and a summary count of disorderly conduct, according to Sandy Township Police.
The charges stem from an incident on July 5 when police were called to Walmart for a reported retail theft, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Mitch Marzka of Walmart Loss Prevention reported that a female had just pushed a full shopping cart of items out of the store without paying for them. Marzka continued on the phone with updates, advising the female, who was with a male, was loading items from the cart into a red Ford Ranger in the parking lot. The two left in the vehicle and began traveling down Industrial Drive.
Police saw a truck matching the description traveling down Shaffer Road about 10 minutes later with the male driving and initiated a traffic stop at the DuBois Logistics parking lot along Shaffer Road, across from Taco Bell. Officers made contact with the driver whose name was Michael Paul Snyder. They also observed an agitated female in the passenger seat who matched the description of the female that the Walmart staff member had provided them. Snyder told police he paid for his items and did not know that the female passenger had stolen any items.
The police observed several items in the bed of the truck with tags on them. All of these items appeared brand new, with tags, and were laying on top of a bunch of older looking items.
Snyder told police that he was contacted by his sister, who asked him if he would go to Walmart and provide a ride for her friend. He said he arrived at Walmart and went into the store and that the female, later identified as Leonard, met him in the store. He said he purchased a few items and then went out to his truck and waited for Leonard to come to the truck, the affidavit said. He said he had no idea Leonard pushed out a cart of stolen items when she came to the truck.
Leonard reportedly became combative while Snyder remained in the driver’s seat. The police said Leonard appeared very intoxicated or high on drugs as she was acting out of control and yelling at them. She was asked to exit the truck but would not comply. She was advised that she was identified as having stolen items from Walmart and that she was under arrest for retail theft. She still refused to exit the truck and pushed herself further into the middle of the truck while swearing at them, the affidavit said. She then began kicking and swinging her arms at officers in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody but officers eventually got her arms behind her back and were able to handcuff her and place her in the rear of the patrol car a short time later.
Soon after, she began banging her head and face on the front of the cage while in the back seat. At that point police determined her to be a danger to herself and took her out of the car to place shackles on her to reduce her mobility, the affidavit said.
Police then struggled with Leonard to get her back into the rear of the vehicle as they placed another restraint on her to further reduce her mobility. Moments later she began slamming her head into anything she could reach. She did reportedly cause damage to the lower panel of the back seat of the patrol vehicle during the outbursts, the affidavit said.
EMS arrived and were able to get her on their stretcher. She was strapped in, by EMS, and the police removed their restraints. An officer accompanied her to the Emergency Room in the back of the ambulance with DuBois EMS. Leonard had advised EMS that she would cooperate with them, but not police, as she hated them. While at the ER, Leonard became combative and began yelling and screaming and causing a scene. She had to be restrained by the ER staff due to her actions, the affidavit said.
The police gathered all the recovered items and took them to Walmart where it was confirmed they were taken from the store. Their value was listed at $491.60.
Upon review of her criminal history, the incident appears to be Leonard’s third retail theft, the affidavit said. She reportedly was found guilty of retail theft on March 12, 2007, and Jan. 23, 2007.
Charges were filed July 19.
