DuBOIS — A 47-year-old DuBois area resident is accused of failing to keep her dogs confined with the premises of her property, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Oct. 17, Karen L. Shick, a state dog warden employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, charged Rhonda Stankavich, Highland Street Extension, DuBois, with two misdemeanor counts of failing to keep her dogs confined within the premises of her property.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Stankavich is the owner of three Great Dane-type dogs, one larger black with a greying face, one smaller brindle-colored and one smaller darker-colored.
The affidavit said on Sept. 19 at 3:15 p.m., a reliable witness saw two of the dogs running at large on a public road approaching the witness. On Sept. 29 at 8:15 a.m., all three of the dogs were running at large on the public road approaching the witness. The complaint said the witness, a jogger, was allegedly chased by the dogs.
The affidavit said on Feb. 1, Stankavich pled guilty to a summary count of confinement and housing of dogs not a part of a kennel at Ford’s office. The affidavit said anyone having a prior conviction for violating this dog law within a year commits a misdemeanor of the third degree for any subsequent offense. If convicted, a defendant can be sentenced for each offense to pay a fine of not less than $500 nor more than $1,000 plus costs of prosecution or to imprisonment of not more than one year, or both.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Ford’s office.