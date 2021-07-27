DuBOIS — State Rep. Mike Armanini attended last week’s Sandy Township Supervisors’ meeting and provided an update on what’s been going on in Harrisburg.
Armanini noted that legislatures just finished up a session at the state Capitol and do not return until September.
“My goal is to hit, I think I have 20-some municipalities to hit every meeting, just so I can meet people and hear what is going on,” said Armanini.
During the meeting, Armanini listened to a lengthy discussion between residents and the supervisors concerning efforts by citizens to put the consolidation question between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.
He said it was a “breath of fresh air” to hear the residents and the supervisors discuss the issue in a polite and calm matter despite a difference in opinion.
“How are we going to move our area forward? It is a golden gem,” said Armanini. “You know, when I’m down in Harrisburg, I’m fighting because our governor wants to shut down our natural gas, our coal, our oil, our lumber. That’s the heart and soul of our area.”
Armanini said Gov. Tom Wolf wants to put the state into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, referred to as “Reggie,” which is modeled on a cap-and-trade program, thinking it’s going to create wealth in Pennsylvania.
He also said he has noticed the new billboard with the “ATV come visit us.”
“It doesn’t say anywhere in the 75th district,” said Armanini. “This ATV off-road is a huge business. It’s in the millions. It’s bringing in people who want to spend money. I don’t like that billboard there because I don’t want people traveling with these vehicles out of our area.”
Armanini said that’s just one small aspect of growth that can occur in the area.
“We’ve got many, many things here and we do have to look to the future on how we can make the DuBois area very strong, we’re right on Interstate 80. We’re a gold mine,” said Armanini. “We are losing young people. I have two kids who are going to be starting college here in the fall. I’d love for both of them to come home. I don’t want to have to travel and see my grandkids once every four or five months and so forth. So, I’m with everyone in here, my goal is just to make this area as strong as possible if it’s with consolidation, great. If it isn’t so be it. But I think we just have to really look down the road, not just in front of us because we have a bright future here, and I’m doing my best and I’ll work as hard as I possibly can in Harrisburg to help everybody out in this area.”
He also thanked the supervisors and township employees for all of their hard work.